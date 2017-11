Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's shocking news many people thought would never come.

After seven years, police believe they have finally found the gun that killed Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright.

We don't know how long it will take for ballistic tests to be performed on the gun, but this discovery has given his family new hope.

His mother, Deborah Marion, joined us on Live at 9.