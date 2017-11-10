× UPDATE: Infant critically injured in Mendenhall shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An infant was rushed to a local hospital after being critically wounded in a Southeast Memphis shooting.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of South Mendenhall. Crime scene tape has been wrapped around the scene as officers investigate the shooting.

WREG was told officers blocked off several intersections as the infant was escorted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

Move Over: MPD escorting ambulance to LeBonheur. Move over on I-240 Midtown NB near Norris Rd! pic.twitter.com/YZedr0MDGu — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) November 10, 2017