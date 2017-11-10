× Arkansas wins home opener again in cake walk over Samford

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark-Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford scored 16 points each to lead six players in double figures as Arkansas rolled to a season-opening 95-56 win over Samford on Friday night.

The win comes on the heels of the Razorbacks reaching the NCAA Tournament for a second time in three years last season, and it’s the 23rd straight year they have won their opening game of the season.

Arkansas led by as many as 30 points in the first half on its way to the convincing win, and sophomore Adrio Bailey finished with a career-best 15 points. Anton Beard added 14 for the Razorbacks, while C.J. Jones and freshman Daniel Gafford had 10 each.

Alex Thompson scored 10 points to lead the Bulldogs, who had 19 turnovers that led to 35 Arkansas points. Samford shot just 32.8 percent (20 of 61), while the Razorbacks finished 36 of 63 (57.1 percent) from the field.