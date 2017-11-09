Police: Woman buys computer, electronics for $3.70 at Walmart self-checkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of paying only $3.70 for nearly $2,000 worth of electronics after she allegedly swapped barcodes at a local Walmart.

"The computer is for my husband. Since he just got me a Coach purse, I figured he deserved something nice as well." According to a Walmart loss prevention officer, Cheyenne Amber West and another women entered the store and began taking video game controllers, a computer and other items from the electronics department. They then allegedly went to the clearance section, where they took out the devices from their boxes and containers and placed clearance price tags on them.

The pair then proceeded to a self-checkout counter, where they allegedly scanned the clearance barcodes and paid a total of $3.70. The electronics cost a total $1,825.20.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 25-year-old said "I am just trying to get gifts for my son that I cannot afford. The computer is for my husband. Since he just got me a Coach purse, I figured he deserved something nice as well.”

West has been charged with felony grand theft and shoplifting, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. She has been released from jail after paying her $3,000 posted bond, and will appear in court on December 13.