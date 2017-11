Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The face of activism in America is changing as a new generation steps up to lead.

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez and DJ Cavem are in Memphis for the National Civil Rights Museum's "Our Time, Our Voice" conference.

The conference is this Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 2835 Broad Avenue.

Registration is required.