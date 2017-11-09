× TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in East Tennessee

CLINTON, Tenn. — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are collecting evidence in a deadly overnight shooting involving police.

The shooting happened in Clinton, which is about 19 miles northwest of Knoxville in east Tennessee.

According to the TBI, three officers were sent to a home on East Drive Wednesday evening after the Clinton Police Department received a tip that a person with outstanding warrants was spotted inside. Law enforcement confirmed the man’s identity and were trying to take him into custody, when he tried to get away by climbing through a window.

The details about what happened next remain under investigation, but we do know at some point the suspect fired a weapon. One of the officers returned fire, killing the man.

The TBI said none of the officers were injured.

The suspect nor the officers involved in the shooting have been identified at this time.