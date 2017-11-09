× Police investigate fatal shooting in North Memphis neighborhood ‘plagued’ by crimes, gangs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still looking for the people responsible for a deadly shooting Wednesday night in North Memphis.

Neighbors described hearing what sounded like a machine gun outside of their homes.

Margaret Lloyd said the sound of gunshots outside her window near Vollintine Avenue and Alaska Street on Wednesday made her jump.

“It scares me,” she said. “It’s too dangerous.”

Memphis police said two men were shot and one of them was killed.

The victims made it to Annie Street by the time officers arrived.

“It’s just violence, too much violence, killing and stealing,” said Lloyd.

While on scene, several neighbors told WREG the shooting appeared to be tied to gangs.

And Paul Hagerman, Chief Prosecutor over the Gang Unit, was also called to the shooting.

“Our office is alerted to the possibility of something being gang related early on,” said Hagerman.

He said Wednesday night wasn’t his first visit to the area.

“I’ve been to that neighborhood many times and there are good people that live in that neighborhood, but they’re plagued, they’ve been plagued for over ten years with a heavy presence of crimes and gangs,” he said.

He said the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has shut down multiple drug and gang houses there before for being nuisances.

They haven’t had enough evidence to form a gang injunction zone yet, which would ban specific gangs from being there for criminal purposes.

Hagerman said regardless, they’re committed to taking violent gang members off the street.

“The people shouldn’t lose hope or lose faith,” he said. “They have to fight and we’re here to help them fight. We’re all in this together.”

He said they’re investigating the crime to see if it was, in fact, gang-related.

Memphis police say they’ve possibly identified the suspects and believe they could be driving a black Pontiac GT.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.