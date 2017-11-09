× Police: 18 y/o linked to Cooper Young armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is behind bars in connection to an alleged armed robbery in Cooper Young.

Authorities said Antoneio Dorse was one of the men who approached two women as they were sitting outside a home on York Avenue Tuesday night. One of the suspects was armed with a pump-action shotgun with a pistol grip. The suspect with the gun racked the weapon and demanded the women give him their stuff, or he would shoot them in the face.

“They were in and out in maybe a minute. It was not a long ordeal but they certainly made out with a lot of our belongings,” one of the ladies told WREG.

The suspects got away with the victim’s cell phones and some other items.

Officers canvased the area, but were not able to locate the two men.

Authorities later confirmed to WREG, Dorse was taken into custody Wednesday night and charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and evading arrest. We are still gathering more information on his arrest.

If you know anything that could help police find the other suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.