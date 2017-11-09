New senior living development near Shelby Farms Park causes mixed reactions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A massive mixed-use neighborhood could be sprouting up next to Shelby Farms Park if the developers get the go-ahead.

The project referred to as the "Dwell at Shelby Farms" is described as a mixed-use neighborhood with three and four story building, townhouses, single family detached homes and senior living units.

The development would be located directly across Raleigh-Lagrange Road and Shelby Farms Park if it gets approved.

However, reactions to the development are like the project - mixed.

Kenneth Collins lives just a "stones throw" away from where the $142 million development is planned to be located, and it has his full support.

"I'm excited about it," said Collins. "I really am."

"I think it will be great for the park, " said Collins. "It's going to bring a lot of housing jobs. It will be good for the community."

Carly Pirani walks her dogs three or four times a week at the dog park in Shelby Farms and thinks the development could be a "good thing" if it brings more four-legged playmates.

"If that brings more traffic into the dog park with more people coming here, then I'm okay with it," said Pirani. "As long as they don't shut down the park or anything like that. I don't mind them building over here."

Developers stress the Dwells location of being close to Shelby Farms Park and the Shelby Farms Greenline as an attraction for potential residents.

Angie Whitfield, with Shelby Farms Park, emailed WREG saying, "We are delighted that developers have embraced the recreational amenities that are a part of the park and the Greenline."

"We believe that good neighbors make good neighborhoods," said Whitfield. "A good design that is carefully planned can and should life neighborhoods and strengthen communities."

But Kelsi Huddleston isn't "on board" with the planned development.

Huddleston says the Dwell will bring more traffic and congestion to a place of calm and serenity.

"I feel like it would lose a lot of it's value, because I feel like all of the traffic and all of the people would cause more noise and distract the dogs and make for a bad time."

The land use control board will consider the application for the development on Dec. 14.

Another mixed-use development called "Shelby Farms Park" has already been approved for an area at Whitten Road and Mullins Station.