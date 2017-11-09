Mid-South woman accused of murdering her husband over a year ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A woman from the Mid-South turned herself in on Thursday after being wanted on first-degree murder charges in another state.

Brenda McCutcheon, 67, is accused of murdering her husband over a year ago in their North Carolina home. She moved to Tipton County after the shooting.

Her husband of 32 years, Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon, was a well-known plastic surgeon in the Asheville community.

“I can’t really rest until I know what happened," his brother John McCutcheon recently told WLOS-TV.

Police said Buddy was shot while asleep on the couch. The back door was unlocked and cash was found missing from the kitchen.

Brenda was the one to dial 911.

Police said the couple was being investigated for embezzlement at the time.

A gun believed to have belonged to them was found after the shooting outside their home in some ivy.

Brenda denied having any involvement from the beginning.

“I was upstairs in the bed asleep and I heard a noise and the dogs started barking," she said on her call to 911.

The 67-year-old turned herself in Thursday morning after a jury indicted her on first-degree murder charges this week.

Her Brighton house now has a “no trespassing” sign and chain blocking the driveway, with word of her arrest traveling around the small town quickly.

“It’s just jumping around, yeah, yeah it really is," said neighbor Bobby Montgomery.

But like many other neighbors WREG spoke with, Montgomery says he’s never met or heard of Brenda McCutcheon before.

She's being held on a $750,000 bond.

If she bails out, she’s also ordered to report weekly to authorities here in Tennessee.