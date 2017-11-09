× Man found guilty in double murder of woman, son

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis man was found guilty on Wednesday for killing a mother and her adult son and for attempting to take the life of his ex-girlfriend who lived with the victims at the time.

A jury convicted 60-year-old Charles Burrow of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was also convicted aggravated criminal trespass and employment of a firearm.

The victims Jodie Davis, 59, and her son Michael Davis, 39, were shot to death by Burrow on Oct. 12, 2015 in their home on the 3800 block of Orchi Road in the Nutbush area near Jackson and Chelsea.

Both victims were shot multiple times.

Burrow’s ex-girlfriend said that she was hiding in a closet when she heard gunshots being fired in the home. She then said Burrow proceeded to open the closet door and pull the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

Burrow will automatically be sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 14 for all of the convictions.