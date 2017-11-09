× Man convicted of critically stabbing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man was convicted Thursday of attempted second-degree murder after stabbing a woman multiple times during an argument in a car.

Mario Walls, 39, will face 12 to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 11 by Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft.

Investigators said the incident occurred in the early-morning hours of Oct. 18, 2014, as Walls and the woman were traveling in a vehicle near Millbranch Road and Berwind Road in Whitehaven.

The woman, who managed to escape, was found critically injured with stab wounds to her neck and chest.

Walls and the victim worked at the same business and were involved in a relationship.