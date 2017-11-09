Lorenzen Wright’s mother speaks out after gun linked to Wright’s murder is found in a Mississippi Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN - "After 7 years just to find a gun, I couldn't do nothing but boo-hoo and boo-hoo because I was so excited," said Deborah Marion.

Seven years of waiting and she is finally getting a glimmer of hope in what happened to her son, pro basketball standout Lorenzen Wright.

"I have been waiting and waiting on something to happen," says Marion.

When police called her Thursday afternoon they didn't say much, but enough to let her know they had a possible lead-a gun found in a Mississippi lake.

"Honey I couldn't do nothing but cry. That's the only thing I could do. All I could do was cry. This lets me know they are really working," says Marion.

Debra Marion was so happy about the news she didn't ask any other questions.

"I didn't even ask them how they found it. I've been waiting so long just to hear something. I am just glad they found something," she says.

While many considered this a cold case, this mother never gave up hope that something would break.

Now finding a gun that may be linked to her son's death has her waiting for the next shoe to drop-an arrest.

"I hope since they know they got a gun and this person know that gun belongs to them, they might give themselves up or somebody up," says Marion. "That's why I can't wait til they call me back and say we got this done and this done. That's what I am waiting on, the next call. But this one was good with the gun. I hope somebody gets scared," says Marion.

Deborah Marion just celebrated what would have been Lorenzen Wright's 42 birthday last Saturday.