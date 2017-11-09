× Local, state authorities still searching for escaped Macon County inmates

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several local and state law enforcement agencies are still searching for three escaped inmates from Macon County.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office told WTVF they worked well into the night chasing down Dylan Ferguson, Matthew White and Jeffrey Strong. The U.S. Marshalls and TBI were right there by their side.

“We’re going to be here as long as it takes to get these inmates back into jail. However long, to protect the citizens of our community,” a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Deputies said they followed up on several leads after the escape, but none have led to confirmed sightings of the three.

Their run started around 2 a.m. Wednesday after those inmates pulled down a speaker from the ceiling of their cell, climbed into ductwork and got away. They eventually stole a Ford pickup, but then ditched it near a creek.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Ferguson to their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The inmate was charged in connection to a 2016 homicide and is considered armed and dangerous.