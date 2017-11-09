× Friends, neighbors remember woman slain in Mud Island home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends of Susan Grissom, the woman slain in her Mud Island home Tuesday night, say they’re in total shock at the death of woman who seemed to love life.

“Oh my gosh. She was the most engaging person,” said Jeff Stamm, who said he was a family friend for 15 years. “She would be so engaged in whatever conversation you had. Just incredible.”

Grissom, 56, was married and has an adult daughter living in Nashville. According to social media, she was a 1979 graduate of Briarcrest, a member of Downtown Church and a sales rep for optical products.

Her daughter Devin was a former Miss Collierville who had competed in the dating reality show “Sweet Home Alabama” on CMT.

Stamm, who owned the former Double J’s Smokehouse restaurant downtown, said the Grissoms were frequent visitors.

“You never saw Susan without Scott,” he said. “When I had my place downtown, they were there all the time.

“I don’t think I ever saw them, unless one was out of town, where they were apart.”

Police are investigating Grissom’s death as a homicide, but have not located a suspect or released any motive.

“This woman was a part of a very safe community where people are open to stop and talk,” said Grissom’s neighbor Kim Nesbitt, who saw Grissom unloading groceries just before she was killed.

” I can’t get her face out of my head. I’m sorry,” Nesbitt said, crying.