Escaped inmate added to TBI's Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis native wanted in three separate murders was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list after so far successfully evading police following his escape from a Mississippi jail.

WREG has reported Antoine Adams was in jail in connection to a homicide in Slayden, Mississippi, and two murders here in Memphis. He reportedly escaped from the Marshall County Jail through a window on November 4.

Shortly after his escape, a suspect matching his description stole a 2007 Chrysler 300 with Mississippi tag TAA-810.

On Monday, Memphis police reportedly ransacked a Raleigh home looking for Adams.

A 15-year-old Raleigh resident witnessed police coming into homes with dogs.

“They came in aggressive,” said the 15-year-old. “They threw smoke bombs in there. I started covering my face up with my shirt.”

The teen said he sat in the cruiser for about 40 minutes before he was released by officers without a word.

He said he thinks officers thought he was Adams.

“They put guns to my face and told me to get down. They dragged me out the back door and took me to a police car.”

One person was taken into custody on outstanding warrants during the search, but they were unrelated to Adams.

A woman who lives in one of the houses said officers told her they were looking for someone from Marshall County. An affidavit for a search warrant confirms that police were searching for Adams.

Adams remains at large.

The 27 year old has gang affiliations and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call local authorities or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.