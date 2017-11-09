× Downtown residents fed up with crime, make voices heard at meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Downtown residents worried about crime made their voices heard at a meeting about safety tonight. It was put on by the Downtown Memphis Commission.

A number of Mud Island residents were there after a woman was murdered in her Harbor Town home two days ago. The victim was 56 year old Susan Grissom.

People in the area say they heard gun shots, but police have not said how she died.

Police were at the meeting tonight, but did not release any information about the case, mainly because the investigation is only about 48 hours old. They did, however, promise to catch those responsible.

Police also said patrols on Mud Island have been stepped up. Harbor Town resident Sylvie Lebouthillier welcomes the extra manpower.

“Which is a great news. It’s never too much. As much as we can have. Absolutely, we welcome that,” she says.

She moved to Mud Island because of it’s safe reputation.

“And now, I don’t know. After Tuesday night, it’s kind of a little bit more scary. Before, I wouldn’t even think about it,” she says.

Judy Hall says Harbor Town is on edge.

“Everyone is far more watchful at the moment,” she says, “I will certainly be more aware of my surroundings than typical.”

That’s exactly what police want all downtown residents to do.

“I don’t want you to be afraid but I want you to be aware. I want you to be as aware and suspicious as I am,” Col. Gloria Bullock says.

Some residents at the meeting said that downtown, in general, is safer than other parts of the city. Still, a lot of Harbor Town residents continue to be shaken by this week’s murder.