Consumer Alert: Classic scheme targets those looking for extra holiday money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A classic scam is once again making the rounds across the Mid-South as people look to make a little extra cash before the holiday season.

WREG's Zaneta Lowe got a call from a viewer who said she got a $3,725 check in the mail that sort of looked legit, but of course, it turned out to be a scam.

She didn't fall for it, but legitimate work is getting harder to detect as crooks try their best to disguise their scheme.

The supposed company is Site Tek Solutions. The letter that accompanied the check provided instructions about how the consumer was supposed to go out and buy a bunch of prepaid cards for several hundreds dollars each to test out the "Vanilla Re-load Network".

Asking for the consumer to but prepaid cars was the first red flag, not to mention, WREG checked out the address on the check. It actually belongs to an erosion control business called Soil Tek Solutions.

If you ever get a check like this, keep in mind that legitimate secret shopper jobs don't require you to pay to work.

Also, never wire money to people you don't know or deposit checks from strangers.

Never give out any personal financial information to these people if you communicate via email, through mail or over the phone.