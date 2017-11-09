× Circle K holds “Fuel-Up” event to raise money for Memphis Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis community has been invited to “Fuel-Up” night at participating Circle K convenience stores on Thursday, Nov. 9 that will kick off Circle K’s “Fueling Our Schools” fundraising campaign.

The campaign invites Memphians to purchase gas at a specially marked fuel pump. Circle K is donating one-cent of every gallon of fuel that is purchased to local schools that are participating in the campaign.

Circle K has pledged to donate up to $2,000 per school.

The donations will be used by the schools to different area’s of need – including technology, resources and teacher incentives.

Circle K hopes that the campaign will inspire customers to make meaningful contributions to to local schools by simply fueling up their tank.

On certain days of the “Fuel Up” campaign Circle K will donate 10 cents of each gallon purchased at the participating stores.

The Circle K convenience stores that are participating in the campaign are located at 3971 Goodman Road, 8971 US Highway 64 and 4195 Hacks Cross Road.