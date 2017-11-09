× Chip and Joanna Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ get Memphis makeover during St. Jude visit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Target House on Wednesday and left Memphis “changed.”

For Chip Gaines, the biggest change may have been his hairstyle, after he shaved his head in what he called #OperationHaircut on social media.

He opted for the trim after fans of the couple’s HGTV show donated to St. Jude for nearly a week.

“We are leaving Memphis changed,” Joanna Gaines wrote on her Facebook page. “Kiddos of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way.”