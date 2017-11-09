BREAKING: Murder weapon in Lorenzen Wright case found

WALNUT, Miss. — Memphis Police have located a gun in a lake on County Road 302 in Walnut, Mississippi that is believed to be the weapon used in the murder of Lorenzen Wright.

Wright, who played for both the Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis Tigers, was killed in July 2010. His body was found a week later. The case has never been solved.

Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion, said police have not told her any specifics about how they found the gun. She thanked Memphis Police for continuing to work on the case.

She said she hopes the discovery might prompt her son’s killers to come forward.

“It’s been a long time coming, but they done came up with something,” she said.

This is still an on-going investigation and we will have more developments on the case as we get them. April Thompson will have an exclusive interview with Wright’s mother.