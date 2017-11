× Woman robbed by armed man in southeast Memphis carport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told police she was robbed in her carports by an armed man Monday night.

Memphis Police said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Denison St., in southeast Memphis.

The woman said a man pointed a shotgun at her and demanded her purse. He fled from the scene in a four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information about this Aggravated Robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.