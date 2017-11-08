Video: Ga teacher threatens to put bullet in student’s head

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teacher is in serious trouble after he was caught on camera threatening to “put a bullet” through a student’s head.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office identified the accused Rockdale Career Academy teacher as Paul Hagen.

The 25- second video was posted to Facebook late last week by April Carr, the mother of the student reportedly being addressed during the incident. The post doesn’t show all of what happened and some of the speech is muffled, but you can see Hagen in the back of the classroom talking to a student.

“I’m being serious dude. If you s***w with me you’re going to be in big a** trouble. Okay? Don’t smile at me, man. That’s how people like you get shot,” Hagan said. “I got a bet by the time you’re 21 somebody’s gonna to put a bullet right through your head. Okay? And it might be me the one who does it.”

At least one student can be heard in the background gasping.

Carr told WSB-TV in Atlanta she received a call from the administration on Thursday informing her of what happened. She reportedly admitted her son’s behavior caused the incident, but was still outraged by the “terroristic threat[s]” made against her son.

“I want him fired. And I want him fired and I want charges pressed against him,” Carr said.

The school is investigating the incident.