Victim ID'd in Raleigh gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a man shot and killed at a Raleigh gas station Saturday.

Jaime Loera, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene at the Victory Fuel station in the 3500 block of Stage James.

Police said an investigation revealed that Loera walked over to purchase drugs from a person in a vehicle on the lot when a male approached and began firing gunshots.

The male gunman then got into a dark vehicle and drove south bound on North Highland.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) or the Homicide Bureau at 636-3300. You can also submit your tip at http://www.528cash.org/.