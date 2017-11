× Two people robbed on Cooper-Young porch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were robbed on a front porch in Cooper-Young just before midnight Tuesday.

Memphis Police said two men approached the porch in the 2300 block of York Avenue near East Parkway and demanded items from the victims before running away.

One of the suspects was armed with a pump-action shotgun with a pistol grip.

No injuries were reported.