Tennessee to offer retraining 'warranty' for technical grads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is introducing a warranty for its community and technical college programs by offering free retraining if an employer says a graduate’s skills set comes up short.

Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings discussed the warranty program during budget hearings Tuesday.

For someone to be eligible, an employer must document that someone they hired who has graduated from a technical program within a year lacks the skills that the institution sought to teach. If approved, the state will pay to retrain the graduate for free, the Times Free Press reported.

Beginning next year, Tydings said each graduate will receive a card that constitutes a warranty claim form.

Tydings said it’s not an issue that comes up very often from employers, but if it does, the warranty will flag shortcomings within a program.

Gov. Bill Haslam said the warranty idea is accountability at its finest.