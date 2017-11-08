× Teen details his time inside juvenile court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice says the Shelby County juvenile court is improving after violating children’s constitutional rights.

It’s been about four months now since our interview subject was released from the Shelby County juvenile detention center.

He’s finishing high school on his own with his mom close by – who also happens to be his dinner date in his much more simple life.

“I basically work and come home,” said Derek, whose mom wants to protect his identity. “Me and my mom go out to eat on my off days and talk about life. I’m going to tour Southwest tomorrow.”

Derek says he was junior at Germantown High School making good grades and hoping to join the Air Force, “but I was hanging with the wrong crowd,” said Derek.

“I was caught up in getting fast money. My age group calls it ‘hit a licks’ but basically it’s robbing people.”

Derek says that he made his first $300 by robbing people as opposed to working a “real” job.

He says his partner would arrange to sell something online.. and he’d be the driver.. they’d meet in a parking lot like this.

They robbed someone once and got away with it, so they set up another one at KFC in Lakeland, TN.

830 “He came to the car and said, ‘Where’s the money?’ I showed him the phone, and my partner pulled a gun out and robbed him,” said Derek.

“I pulled it off.” The problem is that this victim knew Derek’s partner, and they both got caught.

The 17-year-old driver got a call from the police.

They said, ‘Would you prefer us to pick you up from your job or would you drive to the precinct to make it easier on yourself?’ I just chose it. I know I did it,”

He turned himself in. That began a two-and-a-half-month ordeal for Derek and his mom.

She was disappointed in his public defender- who she says agreed with the prosecutor’s recommendation to try him as an adult.

“The first thing they said was they gonna bound him over. That’s what they were recommending,” said Derek’s mom.

And Derek is not alone. In fact, Shelby County juvenile court has been under federal monitoring since 2012 for several issues including this one.

A Department of Justice investigation found the court, “fails to provide adequate due process protections for children before transferring them to the adult criminal court.”

Monitors “observed hearings and reviewed transcripts in which Magistrates made transfer decisions after making cursory inquiries (and in some cases no inquiries).”

“Everybody down there is going to plead with their mom or dad to get a pay for a lawyer because we all know public defender is doomed,” said Derek.

Derek’s mother could not hide her disapontment with the juvenile court system.

“This is his first charge, never been to juvenile court, you haven’t even met with him and you’re just gonna go with the prosecutor and bound him over? My heart hit the floor,” said Derek’s mom.

To be fair, federal monitors found *improvements in this area this year,’ and they no longer consider it a risk.

But they still say black children like Derek are more then four times more likely to go through the juvenile system than white children.

A report released this July says, “race continues to explain case outcomes even after taking into consideration relevant legal factors, such as crime severity, crime type, etc.”

Derek says he also saw it inside the facility.

“One time I was there a white kid came down there on aggravated assault. He went home in 2 days but if he’d been black, he would’ve stayed.”

“I’m not even sure why that is to be honest. 2416 Everybody knows, everytime a white kid came in all the black kids say, “Oh he’s going home.”

WREG submitted a public records request to juvenile court asking for the sentences by race over the last three years of children charged with aggravated robbery.

But officials wouldn’t supply the racial data – telling us that would “require the records custodian to sort through records to compile a report.” “Pursuant to [state law], we are not required to sort through files to compile information.”

“They just being railroaded. The system is so unfair,” said Derek’s mom. Ultimately Derek’s mom shelled out $2,000 to hire a private lawyer.

Derek says he learned some valuable lessons during his time in detention.

“I’m gonna say it was a worthwhile experience. Now I look at things totally different,” said Derek.

Derek took advantage of opportunities.. he took classes.. his counselor became a mentor with whom he stays in touch.. and they even had visitors..

“We had different speakers come and talk to us about what’s really going on in Memphis. The new plans, new building plans downtown.”

He says he think about his time in detention every day.. he knows it had an impact on him and others.

“The people I talked to I didn’t think they’d come back because they changed. Reading books, going to school.”

Derek is now on probation, and he wants to go to Southwest Tennessee Community College and then join the Air Force – like his dad.

“When I complete my ROTC at Southwest, I’m going to go in as an officer,”

He says he’s speaking up now.. to hopefully make a difference for someone else.