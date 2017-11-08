× Alleged IHOP murderer captured in Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A U.S. Marshals task force arrested a Memphis man in Chicago for the alleged murder at an IHOP in April.

Harris is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Devin Wilson outside a Whitehaven IHOP on May 14.

The task force was able to track down Harris to the Chicago area where they worked with local Chicago and Memphis agents.

Officials say, Harris tried to flee out of the back of the apartment but was met by the Task Force members and taken into custody.

Harris is awaiting extradition.