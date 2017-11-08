× Report: Shots fired at Texas site where Vice President to speak

FLORESVILLE, Tx. — Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter in near Floresville High School.

The shots were reportedly fired near the site of the vigil that Vice President is planned to attend in honor of the victims of the mass shooting Wednesday night.

It has been confirmed that all after school activities and campuses in Floresville are on lock down.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you on the story as more information becomes available.