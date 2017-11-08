× Police: Man critically injured in Whitehaven shooting dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Whitehaven has died.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Winfield. The victim, who has yet to identified, was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, police detained five individuals but later stated that no arrests have been made.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.