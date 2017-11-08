× One of three escaped inmates added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. — One of three escaped inmates from Macon County has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Dylan Ferguson was charged in connection to a 2016 homicide and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said Ferguson escaped from the county jail Wednesday morning along with Jeffrey Strong and Matt White. The trio is believed to have stolen a white 1990 Ford F-250 with Tennessee tags 3B5-7V2.

Mugshots were not immediately available for Strong and White.

There is reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Ferguson’s arrest.

If you can help, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.