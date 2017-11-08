Neighbors concerned after body found on Mud Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A homicide investigation on Mud Island has left a lot of Harbor Town neighbors on edge with more questions than answers.

Cops crammed into a quiet Mud Island Neighborhood Tuesday night - wrapping it in yellow tape.

For hours, officers walked in and out of a home on Island Drive and didn't say much at all.

"You don't want to discriminate against neighborhoods, but that's not something that happens here," said a concerned neighbor.

The next morning neighbors woke up to the disturbing news. Police say the woman found dead in the home was murdered, and the suspect has yet to be caught.

"This woman was a part of a very safe community where people are open to stop and talk," said the victim's neighbor Kim Nesbitt.

Nesbitt says that she can not stop thinking about her neighbor.

Right before officers flooded the streets Nesbitt says she saw her neighbor in the garage unloading her car, and the two said hello to each other.

"I just know I saw her when she got out of her car, and I walked by," said Nesbitt. " I can't get her face out of my head. I'm sorry."

Police haven't said who the victim is, but neighbors told us the victim lived at the home.

Officers have not released a motive for the homicide.

We saw the officers check Skycop cameras along Island Drive and knock on neighbors doors again.

"The police asked if we heard gunshots," said a neighbor. "We didn't hear anything, and we're right across the street."

That's what so many neighbors told us today. They didn't hear anything last night until offices showed up to the home.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you on this investigation as more information becomes available.