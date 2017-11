Sutherland Springs, Tx. — Memphis Pastor Steve Gaines and Vice President Mike Pence are in attendance of a prayer vigil in Texas in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at First Baptist Church.

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Texas on Wednesday to offer his condolences to the victims of the mass shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas at the hand of a gunman.

26 people lost their lives in the attack.