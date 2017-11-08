Medical helicopter has hard landing in Union City
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Three crew members suffered minor injuries after a medical helicopter went down hard in a landing in Union City.
The chopper went down near Home and Howard Street near the Union City Police 911 building.
A spokesperson with the Air Evac Lifeteam said Air Evac 143 went down at 11:40 a.m., with three crew members were on board. They were based out of Troy, Tennessee and were headed to Obion County.
No patients were involved. Three crew members had minor injuries.
36.422331 -89.050461