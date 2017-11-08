× Medical helicopter has hard landing in Union City

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Three crew members suffered minor injuries after a medical helicopter went down hard in a landing in Union City.

The chopper went down near Home and Howard Street near the Union City Police 911 building.

A spokesperson with the Air Evac Lifeteam said Air Evac 143 went down at 11:40 a.m., with three crew members were on board. They were based out of Troy, Tennessee and were headed to Obion County.

No patients were involved. Three crew members had minor injuries.