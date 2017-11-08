× Man threatens granddaughter, her 1-month-old child with machete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly attacking family members with a machete.

The terrifying incident happened at a home in the 1200 block of Tutwiler Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told police it all started when Goliver Jones became upset with her Tuesday afternoon. As she was trying to walk away, he allegedly grabbed the weapon and came at her with it, threatening to kill her.

The woman stated she was holding her one-month-old daughter at the time.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

According to police reports, this is not the first time Jones has attacked his granddaughter. In 2010, he was sentenced after hitting the woman several times in the back with a round wooden handle. A man who tried to intervene was cut on the arm with a sword.

In that case, he was charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault.