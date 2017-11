Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —It's hard to believe but we are coming up on the one year anniversary of last year's deadly wildfires in Sevier County that killed 14 people in east Tennessee.

Plans are now in the works to remember those who died while also honoring the men and women who tried to save them.

Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear and Fire Chief Tony Watson detailed the plans on Live at 9.