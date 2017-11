× Hardin County woman accused of setting fire to residence

JACKSON, Tenn — A Hardin County woman was arrested Monday, Oct. 6 for allegedly setting multiple fires to a home in Hardin County.

Mary Beavers McGee was arrested and charged with aggravated arson after their were reports of fires being set at the same residence on the 1400 block of Number 2 Road.

McGee is accused of intentionally setting fire to the residence.

McGee is being held in the Hardin County Jail on a $25,000 bond.