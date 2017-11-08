Friends mourn after clerk shot and killed at Whitehaven convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends are mourning the death of a clerk at a Whitehaven convenience store who was shot and killed Tuesday night.

The family who owns Brothers Deli & Grocery on Winfield identified Marcel Wicks as the victim of a shooting around 6 p.m.

They said Wicks was a friend of the family and was helping behind the counter when someone walked in the store and shot him. Wicks returned fire but missed, they said.

A police officer found Wicks gasping at the scene. He later died.

The suspect didn’t take anything, family members said. He may have been someone who was carded by Wicks earlier when he tried to buy cigarettes, they said.

Friends said Wicks was the father of nine children.

The owners of Brothers Grocery said they have closed the store for now and may sell it.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.