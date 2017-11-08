× Four Mid-South schools to be recognized among America’s healthiest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four local schools will soon be honored for being named to the 2017 America’s Healthiest Schools list.

Hickory Ridge Elementary, Maxine Smith STEAM Academy, Northwest Prep Academy and Dyersburg Primary School will all be presented with the 2017 National Healthy Schools Award — an annual award that recognizes those schools that strive to create “a culture of health at school.”

According to a release, the organization identified 323 schools that met the requirements for the award, but only 86 of those will be recognized on Thursday in Atlanta.

There were only five schools recognized in the state of Tennessee.

According to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, schools can be presented with the award at one of three levels: gold, silver or bronze.

Maxine Smith STEAM Academy was one of only 10 schools nationwide to be given the gold award.