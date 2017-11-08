× Crumpy’s owner accused of choking customer who complained about cold food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told police the owner of Crumpy’s Hot Wings on South Highland “strangled” her when she complained about cold french fries.

But owner Donald Crump made his own complaint to police, for vandalism, telling officers that the woman tossed her food and others’ off the counter and onto the floor, then refusing to leave

Police reports say the altercation happened about 5 p.m. Friday. Both accounts agree that an argument began when the woman complained about cold food in her pickup order and demanded a refund.

Crump said he told the woman she had waited too long to pick up her order. That’s when she threw the food on the floor.

Crump said he told the woman to leave and pointed toward the door. The woman then tried to take a swing at him, he told police, so he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a corner.

She then left the store, he said.

Three people witnessed the incident, describing to police both the customer throwing the food and Crump choking her.

Crump was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.