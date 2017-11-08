× Commission approves hiring of special council for opioid lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The full Shelby County Commission has approved the hiring of special council, allowing a lawsuit filed by Commissioner Heidi Shafer against several pharmaceutical companies to move forward.

The lawsuit, which was filed last week on behalf of the commission, hopes to recover some of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent by the county fighting the opioid epidemic.

During a news conference last week, Commissioner Terry Roland said it will give the county a head start when it comes to getting back dollars already spent.

“If we wait on the attorney general of Tennessee to file suit, then the state will determine how much we get. If we sue in state court we have a seat at the table, a better chance to recoup the resources we have lost,” said Roland.

Those resources will reportedly go into the millions for law enforcement and health care.

But the filing of the lawsuit quickly created tension in Shelby County government.

“I think it was ill-advised on her part. I think it was unilateral without the consent of the County Commission and it has complicated county government’s initiatives to move forward,” Mayor Mark Luttrell told reporters Tuesday when he announced he was suing Shafer over the contract.

Luttrell said his office was already working on how to move forward in fighting the opioid crisis.

“It’s messy. It is messy. It angers me. It frustrates me. It diverts me from the process of trying to solve this problem and have to fiddle around with a lawsuit,” said Luttrell.

Mayor Luttrell’s lawsuit went before a judge Tuesday afternoon and was re-set for next Tuesday. The judge told all the parties to find a fix to the problem.