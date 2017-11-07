Three non-traditional ways to pay off credit card debt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You've probably heard plenty of advice before about getting rid of credit card debt — buckle down and budget, pay more than the minimum or even snowball your payments. But WREG talked to a local expert about ways to pay down credit card debt that you may not have considered.

Tracy Harmon is a financial well being coach with Operation Hope. It's a non-profit organization that offers free financial education.

She said those battling credit card debt could look into using a home equity line of credit.

Harmon said not only are you paying off high interest cards with a lower rate loan, but there's another benefit.

"The thing with having a home equity line of credit — it is your home, therefore it's an asset and you can use that as a tax write off. You can claim the interest on your taxes as well."

But be careful. Experts say you have to treat home equity products like a mortgage because a default could lead to foreclosure.

Another option: borrowing from your 401(k).

The upside is you're not only getting lower interest rates, but you're paying yourself back. However, if you leave the company before the loan is paid in full, all of that money is due immediately, plus you could be taxed if it goes unpaid.

There are also limits on how much of your money you can have.

"Typically if you`re borrowing from your 401(k) it's only a specific amount that you're eligible to borrow, so that individual would need to contact their H.R. person to get advice as far as borrowing from their 401(k)," said Harmon.

If you have a life insurance policy that pays cash value, you can also borrow against it to pay down debt.

"Typically when you`re borrowing against a life insurance policy, your interest rate is minimal. Your interest rate is lower and then too you will have a longer term as far as availability to pay."

If you pass away before the loan is repaid, the balance plus interest gets deducted from the value leaving your family with less financial stability.