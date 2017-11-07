× Spin Street Music in Poplar Plaza closing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spin Street Music, known as much for the two-story Elvis hanging in its display window as its extensive vinyl and CD selection, is liquidating its store at the corner of Poplar and Highland and will close in January.

Spin Street is the most recent music retailer in the high-visibility location near the University of Memphis, dating back to Blockbuster Music in the mid-1990s. In recent years, Spin Street had expanded beyond CDs, offering vinyl records, DVDs, T-shirts and novelty items.

The 15,370-square-foot space opened as a department store in 1948 and is slated for a renovation soon, according to broker Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors. More than 45,000 vehicles per day pass by the busy corner.