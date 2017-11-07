× Sheriff’s office looking for 37 auto burglary suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 37 auto burglary suspects.

Auto burglary is one of the biggest crimes plaguing communities in Shelby County, the sheriff’s office says, and they urge drivers to lock doors, remove valuables, and report suspicious activity.

Tuesday, the department posted 37 mugshots on its Facebook page. Click here to see them all.

Each person is a suspect wanted in connection with an auto burglary, which means they are wanted for the unlawful entry into a vehicle and the theft or attempted theft of items from inside the vehicle.

If you know where these suspects are, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Division directly at 901-222-5627.

You can continue to report suspicious activity by calling your local law enforcement to:

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 901-379-7625

Memphis Police 901-545-2677 (COPS)

Bartlett Police 901-385-5555

Collierville Police 901-457-2500

Germantown Police 901-754-7222

Millington Police 901-872-3333