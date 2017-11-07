Shelby County mayor sues commissioner over opioid lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell is suing Commissioner Heidi Shafer after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Shelby County Commissioners last week.

The documents request declaratory relief, a restraining order, and both temporary and permanent injunction against the defendant and lawsuit.

Napoli Shkolinik PLLC, the Law Office of Julian T. Bolton and Simpson Law Firm PLLC were also listed as defendants.

The move comes a week after Shafer and three other commissioners announced they filed a lawsuit to help in the community's continuing opioid crisis.

"Our attorneys are in the final stages of launching litigation which we believe will result in significant recovery for the hundreds of millions of dollars Shelby County has spent trying to heal, nurse and deal with the opioid crisis for the benefit of our citizens," Shafer stated last week.

WREG learned later the lawsuit had been filed on behalf of the commission at 9 a.m. Thursday, a move that didn't sit well with some. Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell, who told WREG his administration was already working on a plan, was blind sided by the announcement.

"They are not speaking as a voice for the County Commission. You have four of the county commissioners out of the 13 that are here today," said Luttrell. "That has to be really initiated through the county attorney's office, and we would rely very heavily on the county attorney to give us the guidance we need legally to file a lawsuit."

Shafer however said the county charter gives her authority to hire outside counsel at its own discretion.

It's unclear if the charter also allows the chair to file on behalf of the entire commission without their consent.

A resolution is expected to be presented to the full commission for consideration at its meeting this week.

Terry Roland said only seven votes are needed to ratify the hiring of the law firm.