Reports: Texas church gunman escaped mental facility, threatened officers in 2012

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Devin Kelley, the Texas church gunman who killed 26 people Sunday, had escaped from a mental health facility in 2012 and attempted to kill his Air Force superiors, according to police reports.

A 2012 police report says Kelley had made death threats against his military superiors and had been caught trying to sneak firearms onto an Air Force base in New Mexico where he had been stationed. It also says that he “was attempting to carry out death threats that (Kelley) had made on his military chain of command.”

The information was contained in a police incident report after Devin Kelley briefly escaped in June 2012 from a mental health facility in New Mexico where he had been committed.

He was committed to a mental health facility in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, but at some point escaped and was later found by police at a bus station in downtown El Paso.

Police in El Paso, Texas, where Kelley was caught after the escape, said in the report that an official of the mental health facility told them that Kelley “was a danger to himself and others.”