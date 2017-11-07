× Police: Shooting suspect sets car on fire to lure victims out of home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he concocted a plan to lure at least two victims to their deaths.

According to police, Charlie Patterson set a car on fire in the 2700 block of Morthmead, and then waited for his targets to come out of the home. Once they appeared, he opened fire.

Two passersby saw the fire and stopped to help. One of them was hit in the leg.

During the investigation, authorities were told the shooting was the result of an altercation between Patterson and some of the victims’ family members. The vehicle set on fire was used during that incident, but officers didn’t elaborate.

Patterson was charged with aggravated assault and attempted first degree murder.