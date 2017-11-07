× Police: Possible serial burglar targets Topp’s BBQ location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities need your help identifying the suspect responsible for vandalizing a local Topp’s BBQ restaurant.

According to police, the incident happened at the Lamar Avenue location on October 31. The suspect broke through a glass door with a brick and then went inside briefly before fleeing the scene.

The Memphis Police Department said they believe the suspect is connected to other burglaries in the area.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.