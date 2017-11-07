Pass It On: Getting a little help from a friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — September 30th was a tragic day for Tracey Young.

Her only son was shot in the face during a senseless robbery in the Hickory Hill area. Since then, she has been dealing with other issues as well, which is why her friend, Yoquakdra Winters reached out to WREG-TV.

"Tell me a little bit about Tracey and what she's going through," said Tim Simpson.

"Tracey is a single parent. She is helping raise four kids on her own, plus taking care of nieces and nephews, and has been going through a lot lately," she said. "This year her nephew was killed at the gas station at Ridgeway. That was Nicholas. And then in June, her grandmother passed, and her son was shot on Winchester about a month ago. He's still in the med recovering."

Added to these problems, Tracey is also a recent cancer survivor.

"Well, we're going to help her out today through Pass It On," said Tim. "If you'll put your hand out, I've got $100, $200, $300 from News Channel 3. Then we have a donor, an anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi. They love Pass It On and they're going to give you an additional $100, $200, $300 for a total of $600. Are you ready to Pass It On?"

"Yes I am."

The pair made the short walk across the parking lot to a Murphy Oil gas station.

"Sometimes you have to be stealthy. We're being stealthy right now because we want to catch her by surprise."

Thankfully, their stealthiness paid off.

Tracey was completely surprised and they didn't even have to count out the money. She just knew they were there to help and give out some hugs.

"How does that make you feel?"

"Blessed. Blessed....Blessed."

Tracey can't stop hugging and said she's grateful for the help.

"No body ever did anything like this for me."

Word spread quickly as this sweet lady, who has helped many others, received a little needed help for herself thanks to a good friend and Pass It On.