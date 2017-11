Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He is an internationally recognized speaker, youth advocate, mentor and business coach, who has graced the halls of Harvard, MIT and the London Business school.

But Andre Norman's inspiring story certainly didn't start out on the path to success.

At one point in his life, he was behind bars, the head of a prison gang and sentenced to 100 years in a cell.

He talked about how he turned his life around on Live at 9.